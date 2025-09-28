Event to mark Remembrance Day held in Swedish City of Gothenburg

Stockholm, September 28, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A commemorative event marking September 27 – Remembrance Day – was held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Karabakh Center, the event, titled “Let Us Not Forget, Nor Let It Be Forgotten”, began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs.

Hosted by young activist Masuma Rustamli, the Remembrance Day event consisted of three parts. In the first part, the heroic stories and sacrifices of Azerbaijan’s martyrs were recalled, with deep respect expressed for their memory.

The second part focused on how Azerbaijanis living in Europe can preserve their national identity, history, and the heroism of the martyrs for future generations. Diaspora member Eldar Garadaghli and mother-tongue teacher Bayim Rahimova shared their thoughts, emphasizing the importance of promoting Azerbaijan as a peace-loving nation striving for justice within Swedish society.

Ulviyya Najafova, head of the Azerbaijan Karabakh Center and coordinator of the Gothenburg branch of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden, shared her personal experiences and memories as a witness to the First Karabakh War, reflecting on both conflicts.

The third part of the event was dedicated to children. Mother-tongue teacher Aynur Khudiyeva explained the significance of Remembrance Day and the concepts of “martyr” and “homeland” to them. A drawing competition followed, allowing the children to express what they had learned and their love for the homeland through their artwork.