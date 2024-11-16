First Day of Parliamentary Meeting at COP29 in Baku concludes

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

The first day of the Parliamentary Meeting, held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, concluded in Baku.

Co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the event gathered delegations from 66 countries and international organizations, with around 330 participants, including over 160 parliamentarians and 12 speakers and deputy speakers.

In her opening remarks, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, highlighted the global urgency of climate change and the critical role of parliaments in advancing ambitious climate commitments, developing financing structures, fostering resilience, and ensuring equitable climate action. She underscored that addressing climate change requires collective efforts beyond national borders.

Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), described COP29 as a crucial platform for tackling the climate crisis with inclusivity and partnership. She thanked Azerbaijan for facilitating discussions on various aspects of global climate action.

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, outlined the principal goals of the conference.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), addressed G20 leaders, urging them to prioritize climate action at their upcoming Rio de Janeiro summit.

Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, emphasized the need to reduce methane emissions and promote clean hydrocarbons, urging parliaments to fulfill their commitments.

Financing emerged as a central theme in discussions, with speakers underscoring its critical role in addressing climate change.

The opening ceremony also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Milli Majlis and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace. The agreement, signed by Sahiba Gafarova and Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, aims to strengthen cooperation between the Azerbaijani legislature and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

Following the ceremony, sessions continued, focusing on the impacts of climate change and climate finance. Participants expressed hope that COP29 decisions would foster cooperation mechanisms at national, regional, and international levels.

The meeting will continue until November 17.