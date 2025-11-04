Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
As of November 2025, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 11 billion 368.3 million US dollars.
According to the CBA, this figure is 57.8 million dollars higher compared to the previous month.
