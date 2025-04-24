Former UK Ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s role in Trans-Caspian connectivity

London, April 24, AZERTAC

James Sharp, former British Ambassador to Azerbaijan and a Board Member of the Caspian Policy Centre, has commended the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's growing opportunities in transport and logistics, saying that they will not only contribute to the regional development, but will also help the regional connectivity between the countries of the region, the wider Caspian region.

James Sharp mentioned that Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in establishing relations between Europe and Central Asia. Highlighting the unique geostrategic position of the Alat Port, the former British Ambassador said:

“Azerbaijan, in particular, the Port of Alat is unique in the sense that's where all the Middle Corridor routes come together. So, it's absolutely really important for Azerbaijan to develop Alat as a node.”

Noting that the importance of Azerbaijan is not limited to its transit function, James Sharp emphasized that the country also has great potential in terms of product processing, development of industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“So, I think the development Alat as a processing center and some sort of nodal point on the Middle Corridor has been fantastic opportunities, not just for transit traffic, but also development of its industry and manufacturing,” he added.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent