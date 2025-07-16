Ganja hosts Vagif’s Poetry Days

Ganja, July 16, AZERTAC

Vagif Poetry Days was held in the city of Ganja, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

The traditional poetry celebration, which began on July 14 in Gazakh - the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif - sparked great interest among literature enthusiasts in the land of Nizami as well. The event opened with a poetry hour at the house-museum of the renowned writer Mir Jalal Pashayev.

Ilgar Fahmi, Secretary of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, highlighted the significance of organizing Vagif Poetry Days. He recalled that National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for these events in 1982 in Shusha. At that time, Vagif’s mausoleum and the Poetry House were inaugurated with his participation, and the decision to establish the poetry days was made. Until 1991, the festival traditionally started in Gazakh, the poet’s homeland, and concluded on the majestic Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha. Following the liberation of the city by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the poetry days returned to their birthplace - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

“We aim to hold the celebration in a different format each year. We believe this year’s Vagif Poetry Days will also leave unforgettable impressions on lovers of literature and culture,” Fahmi noted.

Khazangul Huseynova, Chairperson of the Ganja branch of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, along with other poets and writers, spoke about the enduring legacy of the great Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif. They recited patriotic poems and verses dedicated to the poet.

As part of the Vagif Poetry Days, a concert program was held featuring soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic, the Philharmonic Folk Instruments Orchestra, and the “Goy-Gol” State Song and Dance Ensemble. The program included musical compositions by prominent Azerbaijani composers and songs based on Vagif’s poetry.