Hanoi to host 3rd meeting of Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission

Beijing, July 14, AZERTAC

The 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan–Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will be held in Hanoi on July 16–17.

The agreement to convene the meeting was reached during the visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan in early May.

The commission is co-chaired by Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, and Nguyen Hong Dien, Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade.

As part of the 3rd meeting, the Vietnam–Azerbaijan Business Forum and the first meeting of the Vietnam–Azerbaijan Joint Business Council will also be held, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Vietnam National Association of Entrepreneurship (VINEN).

The 2nd meeting of the Azerbaijan–Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission was held in Baku in 2018.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent