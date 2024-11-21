Harnessing Climate Finance for Forests discussed as part of COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The High-level event on Forests for Climate, Nature and People: Harnessing Climate Finance for Forests was held during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Co-organized by COP29 Presidency and the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), the event brought together the officials from the ministries of environment of Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Canada, Suriname and Japan, as well as the employees of the UN Environment Program, the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Facility and the Asian Development Bank.

The event highlighted the initiative by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to hold an international event on the synergy for sustainable forestry and biodiversity: dialogue of cooperation for a green world in Azerbaijan in 2025.