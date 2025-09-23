High-level debates begin at UN General Assembly

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

High-level debates as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly have commenced at the UN headquarters in New York.

The session was opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres with opening remarks, followed by statements from the President of this year’s General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock. As per tradition, the first address will be made by President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, followed by US President Donald Trump, who will speak as the host.

The session, themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” will focus on key issues including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, the Palestinian issue, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the climate crisis.

The high-level debates will continue until September 30.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent