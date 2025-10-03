International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, an international conference entitled "Caspian Sea Tipping Point: Transition from COP29 and UNOC 2025 Outcomes to Action on COP30" was held at the Baku Convention Center on October 2–3.

At the opening session, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, Great Whale Conservancy Co-Founder and Executive Director Michael Fishbach, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture Jeyhun Aliyev, Baku International Sea Trade Port Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah, and GRID-Geneva Director at UNEP Pascal Peduzzi (who joined online) discussed the challenges facing the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland water body. They highlighted issues such as sea level decline, bio-resource depletion, coastal ecosystem degradation, and pollution, noting that these problems cannot be addressed by individual states alone and require international cooperation and shared strategies. They also emphasized that the key outcomes of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency should be translated into concrete actions for effective climate change mitigation.

The event continued with discussions involving representatives from the COP29 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UN-Habitat, and specialized scientific and research institutions from various countries. Topics included regional collaboration for Caspian Sea protection, water resources management, and strengthening international coordination. Participants underscored the significance of international scientific cooperation to address pressing environmental challenges.

Co-organized by IDEA and the Caspisnet Scientific Network, the conference brought together scientists and experts from over 10 countries specializing in marine ecology, sustainable aquaculture, hydrology, geographic information systems, and related fields. The discussions focused on Caspian Sea level changes, marine biodiversity, maintaining ecological balance, and exploring joint solutions.

The event will also include a tour of Absheron National Park, allowing participants to experience firsthand the rich biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.