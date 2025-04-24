International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

Shusha, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation of NomadMania, the world's largest competitive travel community, representing 30 countries (U.S., UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia and New Zealand) kicked off on Thursday its visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the delegation is led by experienced traveler Harry Mitsidis, founder of NomadMania.

During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur, and view the large-scale restoration and construction efforts underway there, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomad Mania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travellers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 12 times.