Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Members of the Milli Majlis working group on interparliamentary relations with the United Kingdom met with a visiting delegation led by Lord Aamer Sarfraz, Member of the House of Lords.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations and a member of the working group, spoke about the positive impact of interparliamentary ties on the development of relations between the two countries, shared his views on their historical background, and emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

Fariz Ismailzadeh, Head of the Milli Majlis working group on interparliamentary relations with the United Kingdom, underlined the significance of the existing political and interparliamentary ties between our countries and expressed confidence that these relations will continue to grow stronger.

Lord Aamer Sarfraz noted that the 1st Azerbaijan–United Kingdom Policy Dialogue, held today at ADA University, had been fruitful. He emphasized that expanding cooperation in all fields would play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

Working group members Sevinj Fataliyeva, Zaur Shukurov, and Tural Ganjaliyev also addressed the meeting, highlighting the importance of diplomatic dialogue at various levels in advancing ties. They noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom cover economic, political, humanitarian, energy, and other areas, and reflect a partnership built on mutual trust.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.