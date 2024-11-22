Irrigo - sustainable agricultural ecosystem presented at COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

The “BSU Creativity Workz” team of the Baku State University (BSU) successfully participated in the "Green Tech Karabakh" project held as part of the COP29.

The team presented an innovative agrotechnical solution - "Irrigo," the smart irrigation system, to the audience.

"Irrigo" is a new generation agricultural model based on smart technological solutions. The aim of this model is to minimize the amount of fresh water used for irrigation in agriculture, to remove organic contaminants, salts and heavy metals from unsuitable water and use it for irrigation, and to create an ecosystem ensuring the cyclic movement of this water into the system.