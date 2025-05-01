Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha

Aghdam-Khankendi-Shusha, May 1, AZERTAC

A delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group has visited the cities of Aghdam, Khankendi, and Shusha as part of their trip to Azerbaijan.

In Aghdam, the delegation toured the historic Imaret Complex. Among the architectural landmarks subjected to Armenian vandalism is the palace of Panahali Khan, founder of the Karabakh Khanate. Following the occupation of Aghdam, the cemetery in the complex was extensively desecrated, including the destruction of the tomb of Ibrahim Khalil Khan and the tombstone of Khurshidbanu Natavan. The Imaret Complex remains one of the most significant cultural and tourist centers in Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

The visitors were briefed on ongoing restoration efforts and explored several historical sites in the city.

Following their visit to Aghdam, the delegation traveled to Khankendi, where they reviewed the progress of post-conflict restoration projects. They visited Victory Square and received updates on urban development initiatives. The delegation also toured Garabagh University.

In Shusha, the delegation visited Shusha Castle and the city’s central square, where statues of iconic Azerbaijani figures—Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli—stand, still bearing the scars of gunfire. The visit concluded at the Jidir Duzu plain, offering the delegation panoramic views of the region’s natural beauty.

The Italian parliamentarians were accompanied throughout their visit by Azerbaijani MP Azer Karimli.