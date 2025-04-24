Khankendi to host 17th ECO Summit
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
“The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Khankendi,” announced Rovshan Mirzayev, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He made the remarks during an event titled “Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization: Opportunities and Prospects” held at the Center for Analysis of International Relations.
Mirzayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s active role within the organization, stating that the country’s growing economic potential has laid a solid foundation for deeper cooperation with ECO member states.
He noted that the upcoming summit in Khankendi will focus on “Sustainable Development and Climate-Resilient Economic Cooperation.”
