Kubanychbek Omuraliyev: Critical outcomes were achieved at the Summit held in Gabala

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

“The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala — the ancient Azerbaijani city where history and modernity meet — served as an important platform to express our shared vision for strengthening friendship, solidarity, and partnership among the Turkic states. In particular, the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from occupation, the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, have made the issue of regional peace and security even more relevant to our agenda,” said Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, in a press statement issued on the sidelines of the Summit.

Kubanychbek Omuraliyev emphasized that this historic event represents a significant milestone in ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region. “For the excellent organization of this important meeting and for their warm hospitality, I express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. Very important results were achieved at this Summit.

The heads of state and foreign ministers adopted decisions aimed at further deepening and expanding cooperation across the Turkic world. The key outcome of the 12th Summit is the signing of the Gabala Declaration, which sets out a roadmap for future cooperation in the fields of politics, foreign policy, security, economic and sectoral development, people-to-people relations, and institutional coordination,” he added.