Kyrgyz parliamentary elections: Number of candidates reaches 531

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

As of October 28, 531 candidates submitted applications expressing their intention to participate in the early elections of deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh, Kabar reported citing the Election Commission. The acceptance of applications will end on October 30.

The early elections of deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh will be held on November 30.

Pre-election campaigning will begin on November 10. More than 4 million 287 thousand voters were included in the preliminary list.

Total 2,492 polling stations were created across the country and 91 in foreign countries.