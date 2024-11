Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, took part in a tree-planting campaign in Baku as part of the “Green World Solidarity Year.”

Volunteers from IDEA joined the initiative, planting 1,000 Eldar pines and engaging in landscaping activities. Plans for a drip irrigation system aim to ensure effective water use and prevent wastage.