Minister: Azerbaijan supports intercultural dialogue initiatives as a donor state

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to intercultural and interreligious dialogue, with the “Baku Process” recognized internationally as a successful example in this direction, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Minister also noted that Azerbaijan’s partnership with UNESCO is based on shared commitments to cultural heritage, diversity, inclusive education, scientific progress, and international solidarity. As a donor state, Azerbaijan supports initiatives in culture, science, youth empowerment, and intercultural dialogue.