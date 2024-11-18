Minister: Climate education empowers students to save the planet

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“The integration of quality education at all levels is a fundamental tool in addressing climate change,” said Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education, during discussions on "The Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience," held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The minister emphasized the pivotal role of science and education in combating climate change, noting that Azerbaijan has incorporated climate topics into its educational curriculum from secondary to higher education.

Emin Amrullayev highlighted that climate education equips students with an understanding of their role in safeguarding the planet from an early age. He also stressed the importance of strengthening teacher training to enhance climate literacy and awareness.