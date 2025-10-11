Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

A mud volcano erupted in a mountainous area near the Sahil settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district on October 11, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told AZERTAC.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also issued a statement, claiming that following a report of the eruption of mud volcano in the direction of the Sangachal settlement of Garadagh district, a helicopter belonging to the ministry’s Aviation unit was dispatched to inspect the scene.

It further stated that following the aerial inspection, no signs of fire were observed, with the eruption posing no threat to the nearby residential areas.

The relevant agencies are currently dealing with the issue.