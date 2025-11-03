New model of biometric passports launches in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan launched the rollout of new-generation biometric passports, the 2025 model, according to Kabar. The document has been completely updated in appearance and security, reflecting national symbols and meeting international ICAO requirements.

According to instructions by Kyrgyz President, the infrastructure of Uchkun JSC has been completely modernized: technical and production capabilities have been expanded, and modern equipment has been installed. Since May 2024, biometric documents, including passports and internal ID cards, have been produced domestically.

High-quality and timely document production is a crucial element in ensuring national security and the country's digital development. It should be noted that the main reasons for the transition to the new 2025 passport were the update of state symbols in connection with the change to the State Flag of the Kyrgyz Republic, the development of national production by transferring the full document production cycle to Uchkun JSC, and the introduction of new technologies and unique security solutions that provide one of the highest levels of security in the region.

The new passports contain:

* more than 30 security features of levels 1 and 2 and a significant number of level 3 features;

* innovative holograms and kinegrams;

* UV printing and a cryptographic chip;

* laser engraving of personal data;

* two transparent windows on the data page, including a window in the form of a Kyrgyz ornament;

* unique visually variable images.

Each visa page illustrates landmarks and sites from all regions of Kyrgyzstan, as well as historical and cultural symbols, the image of Manas, the Yntymak Ordo residence, Khan Tengri Peak, and others. All of these are security features. The passport cover has also been updated: Kyrgyz State Emblem occupies a central place.

Furthermore, replacement is only possible at the citizen's request, upon document expiration, or if the visa pages in the current document run out.

The transition to the new design will:

– improve the registration of citizens crossing the state border;

– increase the effectiveness of the fight against cross-border crime and illegal migration;

– strengthen protection against forgery and illegal use of documents;

– improve the quality of migration control at checkpoints.