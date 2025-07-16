Oil prices surge in global markets
Baku, July 16, AZERTAC
Oil prices rose in global markets on Wednesday.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude increased by $0.17 to $68.88 per barrel. Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude rose by $0.29 to $66.81 per barrel.
