Pakistan urges Taliban regime to form inclusive, representative government in Afghanistan
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 14, AZERTAC
Pakistan has urged the Taliban regime to focus on forming an inclusive and truly representative government in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued in Islamabad, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country had taken note of recent remarks made by the Taliban regime’s spokesperson concerning Pakistan’s internal affairs.
The Ministry emphasized that Pakistan strongly encourages the Afghan authorities to prioritize issues relevant to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction. The spokesperson underscored that the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal matters must be upheld in accordance with international diplomatic norms.
“Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters. We also expect the Taliban regime to honor its obligations and commitments made to the international community during the Doha Process,” the statement said.
The spokesperson further stressed that the Taliban regime should ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against other countries and should concentrate on forming an inclusive and representative government rather than engaging in baseless propaganda.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference, El-Sisi says
- 13.10.2025 [23:58]
Trump thanks Turkish President Erdogan for help in brokering Gaza ceasefire
- 13.10.2025 [21:20]
Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days
- 13.10.2025 [21:10]
Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry
- 13.10.2025 [19:44]
Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit
- 13.10.2025 [19:09]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation
- 13.10.2025 [18:29]
Injured Barcelona star Olmo major doubt for Clásico
- 13.10.2025 [18:15]
Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers
- 13.10.2025 [17:30]
GBA products named Time’s best inventions of 2025
- 13.10.2025 [17:18]
“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE
- 13.10.2025 [17:05]
Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony
- 13.10.2025 [16:55]
Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn
- 13.10.2025 [16:31]
® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives
- 13.10.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025
- 13.10.2025 [15:45]
AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan
- 13.10.2025 [15:18]
Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan
- 13.10.2025 [15:10]
Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students
- 13.10.2025 [14:55]
Shafag solar project progressing on schedule
- 13.10.2025 [13:57]
October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction
- 13.10.2025 [13:20]
Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs
- 13.10.2025 [13:19]
President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers
- 13.10.2025 [13:17]
® “AzInTelecom” participates in “CIDC-2025” Cybersecurity Conference
- 13.10.2025 [12:57]
Climate tipping points are being crossed, scientists warn ahead of COP30
- 13.10.2025 [12:23]
EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan
- 13.10.2025 [12:02]
Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days
- 13.10.2025 [11:55]
Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination
- 13.10.2025 [11:30]
ANAMA: 177 mines and 1584 UXOs neutralized last week
- 13.10.2025 [11:18]
Another Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at Lima Grand Prix 2025
- 13.10.2025 [10:56]
Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing
- 13.10.2025 [10:42]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 13.10.2025 [10:40]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament pays working visit to Pakistan
- 13.10.2025 [10:33]
China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress
- 13.10.2025 [10:24]
67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku
- 12.10.2025 [23:45]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
- 12.10.2025 [22:36]
Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara
- 12.10.2025 [17:01]