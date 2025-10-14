Pakistan urges Taliban regime to form inclusive, representative government in Afghanistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 14, AZERTAC

Pakistan has urged the Taliban regime to focus on forming an inclusive and truly representative government in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country had taken note of recent remarks made by the Taliban regime’s spokesperson concerning Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The Ministry emphasized that Pakistan strongly encourages the Afghan authorities to prioritize issues relevant to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction. The spokesperson underscored that the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal matters must be upheld in accordance with international diplomatic norms.

“Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters. We also expect the Taliban regime to honor its obligations and commitments made to the international community during the Doha Process,” the statement said.

The spokesperson further stressed that the Taliban regime should ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against other countries and should concentrate on forming an inclusive and representative government rather than engaging in baseless propaganda.