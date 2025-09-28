Paris to host photo exhibition titled “Mines in Azerbaijan”

Paris, September 28, AZERTAC

A photo exhibition titled “Mines in Azerbaijan” will be held in Paris.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan-France Dialogue Association and the “Gilavar” Photo Club, the exhibition will open on September 30. It will feature photographs of victims of mines planted in Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian occupation, depicting the tragedies caused by mines in the post-war period. The exhibition seeks to draw attention to the devastating consequences of mine contamination and to call for these acts to be recognized as war crimes.

In addition, the exhibition will document the lives of people affected by mines, the destruction of lands, and the daily dangers faced by civilians through powerful photographs. This initiative aims to raise awareness and foster solidarity.