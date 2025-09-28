Paris to host photo exhibition titled “Mines in Azerbaijan”
Paris, September 28, AZERTAC
A photo exhibition titled “Mines in Azerbaijan” will be held in Paris.
Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan-France Dialogue Association and the “Gilavar” Photo Club, the exhibition will open on September 30. It will feature photographs of victims of mines planted in Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian occupation, depicting the tragedies caused by mines in the post-war period. The exhibition seeks to draw attention to the devastating consequences of mine contamination and to call for these acts to be recognized as war crimes.
In addition, the exhibition will document the lives of people affected by mines, the destruction of lands, and the daily dangers faced by civilians through powerful photographs. This initiative aims to raise awareness and foster solidarity.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
AzerGold Chairman meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
- 27.09.2025 [21:27]
AZERTAC staff visits Victory Park in Baku
- 27.09.2025 [19:42]
Turkish President: Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!
- 27.09.2025 [15:21]
Azerbaijan national football team starts 3rd CIS Games with a win
- 27.09.2025 [14:38]
Azeri Light crude settles at $73.76 per barrel
- 27.09.2025 [12:38]
Azerbaijan secures first medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 27.09.2025 [11:33]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry releases statement on Remembrance Day
- 27.09.2025 [10:52]
President Ilham Aliyev made post on 27 September - Remembrance Day
- 27.09.2025 [00:32]
Baku-hosted 3rd International Statistical Forum wraps up
- 26.09.2025 [20:47]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Paris
- 26.09.2025 [20:44]
Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Pakistani capital Islamabad
- 26.09.2025 [20:12]
September 27 - Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Hungary
- 26.09.2025 [20:05]
“AzerGold” CJSC organizes visit of martyrs’ families to city of Shusha
- 26.09.2025 [19:23]
ANAMA delegation attends international conference on mine action
- 26.09.2025 [19:18]
Pakistani Prime Minister thanks Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly
- 26.09.2025 [19:11]
Britain to introduce compulsory digital ID for workers
- 26.09.2025 [16:36]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experiences in health insurance
- 26.09.2025 [16:32]
Indonesia faces water resource crisis
- 26.09.2025 [16:18]
Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time
- 26.09.2025 [16:02]
Kyrgyz and Colombian ambassadors visit “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku
- 26.09.2025 [15:28]
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
- 26.09.2025 [15:27]
® A new bonus phase for salary and pension cards started
- 26.09.2025 [14:47]
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida
- 26.09.2025 [14:46]
Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies
- 26.09.2025 [14:20]
EANA elects new President
- 26.09.2025 [14:04]
Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities discussed in Romania
- 26.09.2025 [13:46]
AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure
- 26.09.2025 [13:13]
Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
- 26.09.2025 [12:58]
Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows
- 26.09.2025 [12:14]
Chinese Ambassador: Partnership with Azerbaijan paves way for bright future
- 26.09.2025 [12:01]
Azerbaijani oil price continues upward trend in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:13]
Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023
- 26.09.2025 [11:09]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:07]
President of Serbia: President Ilham Aliyev is a true friend
- 26.09.2025 [11:06]
Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice
- 26.09.2025 [10:22]
To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan
- 26.09.2025 [10:10]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]