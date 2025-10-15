Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum arrive in Shusha
Shusha, October 15, AZERTAC
Participants of the Third National Urban Planning Forum have arrived in Shusha, a city symbolizing Azerbaijan’s history and culture.
They toured the ongoing restoration and construction projects in the city.
