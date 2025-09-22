President Ilham Aliyev: Prosecution bodies are also considered guardians of state sovereignty

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“National prosecution bodies stand at the forefront of the fight against all forms of criminality, including crimes that threaten the foundations of the state’s constitutional order. In doing so, they not only fulfill the task of ensuring the rule of law but also serve to protect the constitutional order and sovereignty. In this regard, prosecution bodies are also considered guardians of state sovereignty,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference in Baku dedicated to the status of the Prosecutor’s Office in the Constitution.

The head of state noted that the participation of delegations, including high-ranking representatives of national prosecutorial services from friendly countries, in this event is a testament to the importance they attach to the development of interstate cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the current event will contribute to the exchange of best practices in prosecutorial activities, the identification of common challenges, discussions on their joint resolution, and the strengthening of mutual cooperation.