President of Arab Platform: Azerbaijan prioritizes issues of fair development

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

“If we are to ensure fair development, we must first eliminate double standards and build a world where everyone enjoys equal opportunities,” said Kamel Esseghairi, President of the Arab Platform for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency as he addressed the panel session on "No More Double Standards: NGOs as Catalysts for Fair Development in the Global South" held as part of the Baku-hosted Forum titled “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World".

Noting that Azerbaijan is a country rich in natural resources, Kamel Esseghairi added: “However, the country constantly strives for those whose voices cannot be heard and supports fair development. As the chair of the Global South NGO Platform, Azerbaijan prioritizes issues of fair development and has undertaken significant initiatives in this field”.

“The Baku-hosted Forum has also become a significant platform for addressing fundamental issues such as poverty reduction and improving access to healthcare services collectively. We not only discuss these challenges, but also actively seek solutions together, build partnerships, and make tangible steps towards crucial changes,” the President of the Arab Platform emphasized.