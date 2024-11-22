President of Congo meets with Congolese students studying at BHOS

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, visited Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

During his visit, the President met with Congolese students studying at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) under the “Memorandum of Understanding on Training between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Oil Company of the Republic of the Congo.”

President Denis Sassou-Nguesso highlighted the importance of the memorandum for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding educational cooperation between the two countries.

He wished the eight Congolese students success in their studies and expressed hope that more students from Congo would benefit from the educational opportunities at BHOS in the future.