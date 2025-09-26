President of Serbia: President Ilham Aliyev is a true friend

New York, September 26, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev are our strategic partners and even true friends—and in today’s world, that’s not something one can say about everyone,” said Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, told AZERTAC.

According to him, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not only a well-estimated leader in Serbia, he's someone the Serbian people love.

“And at the same time, we extended and expanded our cooperation on all different levels. A day ago, our Speaker of the Parliament visited Baku, your country, and we have been collaborating on different issues in different fields, from agriculture to military-technical cooperation. And we'll do it in the future as well, and we'll increase the level of cooperation, and we'll improve it. And my best regards to our Azerbaijani. friends and to my brother,” the President of Serbia added.

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent