President: The Washington Summit signals a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“The recent Washington Summit has also signaled a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state noted: “Together with President Donald Trump, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. It opens new horizons for partnership in political, economic, energy, regional connectivity, defense, security, and other fields.”