President: The Washington Summit signals a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“The recent Washington Summit has also signaled a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The head of state noted: “Together with President Donald Trump, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. It opens new horizons for partnership in political, economic, energy, regional connectivity, defense, security, and other fields.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]