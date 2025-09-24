The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

President: Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing

President: Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

“Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing, and the production of official statistical data in accordance with international standards and on the basis of innovative approaches is constantly in the spotlight,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” held in Baku.

“In addition, contemporary challenges such as artificial intelligence necessitate the development of new methodologies, tools and approaches in the field of statistics, and require a correct definition of future goals. Effective international cooperation and the correct assessment of its capabilities are essential for the realization of these goals,” the head of state added.

