President: We won, both in war and in peace

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan has entered a new era," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We won, both in war and in peace. We ended the occupation and started reconstruction. Justice has triumphed, sovereignty has been consolidated, and peace is de-facto ensured. We stand prepared to share our positive experience," the head of our state added.