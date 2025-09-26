Presidential Library hosts commemorative event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

On September 26, a commemorative event dedicated to September 27 – Remembrance Day was held in the Conference Hall of the Presidential Library.

The event commenced with the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Second Karabakh War.

Professor Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, delivered a speech emphasizing that “September 27 – Remembrance Day” is a date that has left a profound mark on the national memory of the Azerbaijani people and would be remembered forever.

She noted that the Remembrance Day was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, to honor the cherished memory of the heroes who became martyrs in the 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27 and ended on November 10, 2020, with a glorious victory.

In her remarks, Professor Afet Abbasova also highlighted that this historic victory was achieved thanks to the resolute political will, wise leadership, and far-sighted vision of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. Under his command, the valiant Azerbaijani Army liberated the occupied territories and restored the territorial integrity of the country, inscribing a heroic chapter in the country’s national history.

Other speakers at the event included Kamala Gasimova - head of the Information Resources on the President, Public Administration, and Country Studies Section; Zakir Ismayilov - head of the Library Automation, Digitization, and Electronic Resources Section; Nazim Mustafa - advisor to the Director of the Presidential Library; and Rakhshan Guliyeva - bibliographic consultant of the Library Collection Section. Each of them spoke about the significant role of the 44-day Patriotic War in the national history of Azerbaijan and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

The event concluded with the screening of a video dedicated to September 27 – Remembrance Day.