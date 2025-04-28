Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The Russian Armed Forces will cease hostilities on humanitarian grounds from 12:00 on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10), TASS reported citing the Kremlin press service.

TASS has compiled the most important information about the upcoming ceasefire.

About truce on 80th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

- The Russian Armed Forces will cease hostilities for humanitarian reasons from 12:00 a.m. on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10).

- Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow suit, the Kremlin said.

- Moscow reiterates that it is ready for peace talks with Kiev without preconditions. At the same time, the root causes of the crisis should be eliminated, the statement emphasized.

- The Kremlin also noted that the Russian Armed Forces will give an adequate and effective response in case Ukraine violates the truce.