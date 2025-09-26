Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Pakistani capital Islamabad

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 26, AZERTAC

The “Remembrance Day” was commemorated in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday to pay homage to the military personnel of Azerbaijan who were martyred in the Patriotic War in 2020.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Islamabad, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted the conference titled “27 September-Remembrance Day: The Great Heroism” in its Heydar Aliyev Auditorium.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Foreign Ambassadors based in Islamabad, Pakistani diplomats, former Federal Information Minister Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Pro Rector of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Major General (R) Arif Malik, prominent journalists, faculty members and students attended the conference.

Speaking on the “Remembrance Day”, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said that September 27 marks a day of great heroism and sacrifice for his nation, as it commemorates the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 which restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

The Ambassador said this victory not only upheld Azerbaijan’s sovereignty but also restored the fundamental rights of almost one million displaced Azerbaijanis. He praised the courage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and acknowledged the support extended by Pakistan during the patriotic war. Ambassador Farhadov said Pakistan was one of several countries that always stood side by side with us.

While highlighting his country’s ongoing peace efforts including the initiation of a peace agreement with Armenia in Washington in August this year, the Azerbaijani Ambassador stressed that lasting peace and regional prosperity depends on partnership and dialogue. Paying tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs, the Ambassador said their sacrifice paved the way for sovereignty, stability, and the future prosperity of the South Caucasus.

Former Pakistani Information Minister Mushahid Hussain Sayed speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have had a strong history of resolutely supporting each other on issues of Karabakh and Kashmir. He strongly criticized the double standards of the western countries who have repeatedly failed Muslim nations in times of crisis. He lauded the role of President Ilham Aliyev who took decisive action to liberate Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation. He also praised the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing him as a leader of the Muslim world.

İn his remarks, Pro Rector of NUST Major General (R) Arif Malik paid rich tributes to Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, calling him a great visionary leader. He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan have rendered unparalleled sacrifices against the terrorism. He said both the countries were cooperating in trade, energy, defence and education sectors.

The historic day is being commemorated every year on 27th September in Azerbaijan and all across the globe by the friends of the people of Azerbaijan to pay homage to the great sacrifices made by Azerbaijani military personnel who were martyred in the 44 days of the Patriotic War in 2020.