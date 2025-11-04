Report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers gets underway in Antalya

Antalya, November 4, AZERTAC

A report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers has commenced on the sidelines of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors in Antalya, Türkiye.

The meeting brings together Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Deputy Ministers, and representatives of the country’s cultural centers operating abroad.

Participants are discussing projects implemented by the cultural centers over the past six months, efforts to promote Azerbaijani culture internationally, achievements, and plans for the upcoming period.

The event also focuses on expanding the capabilities of cultural diplomacy, developing international cooperation through more efficient mechanisms, and implementing new coordinated projects and initiatives.

Attendees shared their experiences and challenges in promoting Azerbaijani culture in different countries and offered recommendations to improve the quality and effectiveness of future activities.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, with the support of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Türkiye, the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors aims to inject new momentum into the promotion of Azerbaijani culture worldwide and strengthen cooperation among organizations working in this field.