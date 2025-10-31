SOFAZ CEO holds bilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 30, a delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), paid a working visit to Abu Dhabi, where several meetings were held with the United Arab Emirates’ leading investment institutions.

The meetings primarily focused on strengthening engagement with international partners, exploring cooperation opportunities in mutually beneficial investment areas, and discussing prospects for future joint initiatives.

During the meeting at Mubadala Investment Company, Israfil Mammadov met with Ahmed Al Calily, Chief Strategy and Risk Officer. The discussions centered on expanding collaboration in sustainable investments, exchanging expertise and best practices, and identifying new areas for partnership.

In a separate meeting with Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner of Lunate, the sides exchanged views on portfolio management approaches, investment strategies in alternative assets, and prospects for long-term cooperation.

These meetings marked another step toward deepening the relationship of mutual trust between SOFAZ and the United Arab Emirates’ leading investment entities, as well as identifying new avenues for strategic collaboration in the global investment landscape.