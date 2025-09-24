Speaker of National Assembly hails growing partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
The partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia is strong and steadily developing. We share a broad and purposeful vision aimed at improving the well-being of our citizens, said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, during a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.
According to her, the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia stand as a model of exemplary cooperation.
The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament said she was eagerly awaiting her visit to Azerbaijan, noting that Baku is developing at a remarkable pace.
