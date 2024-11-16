Strategic cooperation agreement signed between NIO automobile company and Green Car LLC

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Within the framework of the 29th session (COP29) of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Baku on November 15, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between Green Car LLC and the NIO automobile company at the Azerbaijan pavilion located in the Blue Zone of COP29.

The signing ceremony was attended by Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP29 and Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Elnur Soltanov, CEO of COP29 and Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Umayra Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Narmin Jarchalova, COO of COP29, Lihong Qin, Co-Founder and President of NIO, and Rustam Ibrahimov, COO of Green Car.

According to the agreement, Green Car will serve as NIO’s national General Distributor in Azerbaijan, directly reaching local users. Under NIO's comprehensive guidelines, Green Car will initiate local operations of products, services, and the community, and will invest in and build NIO's local sales and service networks, including charging and swapping facilities, service centers, and NIO Houses. At the same time, NIO will develop and authorize digital products for Green Car, such as the NIO Azerbaijan website and mobile application, to ensure a consistent global user experience.

Green Car LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering force in Azerbaijan's green technology sector, specializing in the promotion and integration of electric vehicles and sustainable transport solutions. Green Car's mission is to drive the transition to green transportation by offering innovative, eco-friendly vehicle options and supporting infrastructure that fosters a cleaner, more sustainable future.