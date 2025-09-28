TRNC President Ersin Tatar honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

Ankara, September 28, AZERTAC

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan’s martyrs with deep respect and conveyed his best wishes for health and long life to the veterans of the Karabakh War.

The TRNC leader shared a post on social media marking September 27 – Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day.

“On Remembrance Day, which paved the way for the honorable liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, I honor the memory of the martyrs with deep respect and wish health and long life to the veterans. Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!” President Tatar emphasized.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent