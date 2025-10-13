Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The US President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh from Israel on Monday to attend an international peace summit on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fatath al-Sisi upon arrival in the city, as shown by live footage.

Trump and Sisi will co-chair the summit, attended by leaders of more than 20 countries, to solidify the ceasefire and advance post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

The summit comes after the Palestinian group Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 prisoners under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan.

Last week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,800 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.