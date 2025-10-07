Turkish President calls to bequeath stronger Turkic World to future generations

Ankara, October 7, AZERTAC

“Türkiye has taken the first step towards forming a common Turkic alphabet and is ready to publish a book on renowned Kyrgyz author Chingiz Aitmatov and the Oghuznama in this shared alphabet,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Turkish President noted that the first copies of the books would be distributed to the OTS Summit participants in Gabala.

He added that the OTS member states can achieve their scientific and technological potential only through close cooperation. President Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of actively developing the “Great Turkic Language” model to preserve the cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and enhance artificial intelligence applications.

“Today, we have once again demonstrated that the Turkic states, advancing the spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, and brotherhood, remain confident in their future. We have every opportunity to bequeath a stronger Turkic World to generations to come,” President Erdoğan said.

Touching on developments in neighboring Syria, he expressed hope that the Turkic states would strengthen their relations with official Damascus.

The Turkish leader also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm reception, noting that the Gabala Declaration to be adopted at the Summit would serve the interests of all OTS member states.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent