Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Türkiye's monthly exports hit an all-time high value of $22.6 billion in September, rising 3% on an annual basis, Anadolu Agency reported citing the trade minister.

Addressing a press conference in Ankara, Omer Bolat said the annualized exports also reached a record high in September, rising 3.2% to hit $269.7 billion.

Bolat said that in the first nine months of 2025, the exports amounted to $200.6 billion, up 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

"In the first nine months of this year, we recorded a $8.3 billion increase in the overall exports compared to the same period of last year," Bolat said.

He added that in 20 months of the last 28 months, the goods exports climbed, and reached monthly record levels in 16.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's imports were also up in September, rising 8.8% year-on-year to $29.5 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $6.9 billion, up 33.4% on an annual basis.

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye's imports totaled $67 billion, rising 11.8%, while the annualized foreign trade deficit amounted to $89.3 billion in September, rising 13.5%.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye's monthly foreign trade deficit fell in 16 months of the last 28 months.

"We reached the goods and services export target of $390 billion in September, which we set at the beginning of the year," he added.