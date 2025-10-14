Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The National Pavilion of Turkmenistan was opened on Baku Boulevard on October 14 as part of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan.

Deputy ministers of culture from both countries, members of the diplomatic corps, and deputies of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visited the pavilion.

Visitors enjoyed tasting traditional Turkmen dishes and delicacies.

A concert program featuring performances by Turkmen and Azerbaijani artists followed the opening ceremony.

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will continue until October 15.