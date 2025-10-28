UK signs £8bn Typhoon fighter jet deal with Türkiye

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

The UK has secured a deal worth up to £8bn to supply Türkiye with 20 Typhoon fighter jets.

According to BBC, during a visit to Ankara to sign the agreement on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as "a win for British workers, a win for our defence industry and a win for Nato security".

It is the largest fighter jet export deal in almost two decades and will support thousands of jobs across the UK for years to come, the government said.

The Eurofighter jets are jointly produced by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, and the deal was subject to approval from the other members of the consortium.

About 37% of each jet's production takes place in the UK, including final assembly at BAE Systems plants in Warton and Samlesbury in Lancashire.

The government said the deal would support 6,000 jobs at the two BAE plants, 1,100 in south-west England, including at the Rolls-Royce plant in Bristol, and 800 in Scotland.

It is the first new order of UK Typhoons since 2017.

The deal is the culmination of long-running negotiations, with Britain and Türkiye signing a preliminary purchase deal for 40 Typhoons in July.

On Monday, Sir Keir said 20 would be supplied to Türkiye "with the option to provide more in the future".

The delivery of the first jets is expected in 2030.