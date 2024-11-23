The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

UNEC and Sichuan University to establish academic collaboration

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

A delegation from Sichuan University in China visited the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) to explore prospects for academic cooperation.

During the meeting, UNEC's Vice-Rector for International Relations and Programs, Associate Professor Dr. Huseyn Hasanov, delivered a detailed presentation on the university’s strategic objectives. He highlighted UNEC’s accomplishments, including its standing in international rankings, efforts to attract international students, successful accreditation of courses by international bodies, the expansion of partnerships with global academic institutions, and its vision for future development.

Professor Du Xiao, Deputy Director of the Presidential Office at Sichuan University, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and introduced the delegation to the mission and achievements of Sichuan University. He emphasized the importance of enhancing ties with Azerbaijani universities, noting that such collaborations would facilitate mutual knowledge exchange and foster productive academic and scientific partnerships.

The two institutions identified potential areas of cooperation and reached a preliminary understanding to pursue joint initiatives.

Following the discussions, the delegation from Sichuan University was given a tour of UNEC’s facilities. Associate Professor Geray Musayev, UNEC’s Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, provided an in-depth briefing on the university’s digitalized education systems, examination processes, Bloomberg Financial Laboratory, distance learning platforms, and other innovative practices.

The delegation from Sichuan University expressed high regard for UNEC’s advancements in educational digitalization and modern academic practices, emphasizing their enthusiasm for fostering a collaborative relationship.

