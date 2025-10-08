Utah Senate President praises interfaith harmony in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the U.S., Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, met with Stuart Adams, President of the Utah Senate.

During the meeting, the officials noted that the Azerbaijan-US relations had entered a qualitatively new stage. They described the Joint declaration signed between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, witnessed by the U.S. President in Washington, on August 8, as a historical turning point, also contributing to the traditions of interreligious harmony, tolerance, and coexistence.

Ramin Mammadov noted that promoting environment of tolerance in the country is among the key priorities of the Azerbaijan’s state policy, adding that preserving the national and spiritual values, ensuring peaceful coexistence between the people of different faiths lies are at the core of this policy.

The Committee Chairman highlighted the model of society shaped in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, embodying the principles of religious tolerance, multiculturalism, and mutual trust.

He also pointed out the significance of maintaining mutual contacts in enhancing bilateral relations, inviting the President of the Utah Senate to visit Azerbaijan.

Stuart Adams hailed Azerbaijan’s multicultural values and interfaith harmony. Highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s outstanding contributions to safeguarding tolerance and interreligious environment, Stuart underscored the importance of boosting cooperation.

The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation in interreligious and intercultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and the U.S.