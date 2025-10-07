Uzbek President: We must continue cooperating with the world’s leading countries

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

“I am extremely honored to be in Gabala, one of the world’s ancient trade hubs. The historical and cultural heritage of this ancient land and its development potential once again remind us of the deeply rooted cooperation among the Turkic states,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as he addressed the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Uzbek leader expressed his sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality.

“The declaration signed with Armenia is a vital step towards ensuring peace and stability in the region. This achievement is a clear demonstration of Azerbaijan’s political will and leadership.

“We must continue cooperating with the world’s leading countries. We also highly appreciate the efforts of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan towards ensuring stability and progress in the region. I believe that more frequent and close meetings should be held within our mutual cooperation framework. This will help deepen political dialogue between our countries and achieve our common goals,” President Mirziyoyev emphasized.