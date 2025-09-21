Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary celebrated with concert in Bremen

Berlin, September 21, AZERTAC

The "Voice from the East" concert, celebrating the 140th anniversary of the founder of the Azerbaijani professional music school, the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and the National Music Day, was held in Bremen, Germany.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Germany, the concert took place in the historic and architecturally stunning "Unser Lieben Frauen Kirche - Christophus" hall.

The stage was shared by the "Anima Shirvani" ensemble, led by Azerbaijani musician Tural Ismayilov, and talented performers from Bremen. Together, they crafted a breathtaking synthesis of Eastern and Western musical traditions.

The program blended works by the great Uzeyir Hajibeyli with compositions by the world-renowned master, Johann Sebastian Bach. This intercultural dialogue, expressed through the universal language of music, offered the audience a series of unique and enchanting moments.

The performances blended the rich, evocative melodies of the East with the profound harmonies of European classical music, providing a high level of aesthetic pleasure.

The event aimed to promote Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s unique legacy and introduce Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage to an international audience.