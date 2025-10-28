WADP Numbering System registers first stamps of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Since 2021, all stamps issued in Azerbaijan have been registered under the WADP Numbering System (WNS), established by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the World Association for the Development of Philately (WADP).

The first postage stamps issued by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) have now been officially registered in the WNS database. This step not only highlights the deep historical roots of Azerbaijani statehood and postal services, but also contributes directly to the preservation of historical heritage at the international level.

The Ministry of Post and Telegraph of Azerbaijan was established on October 6, 1919, a year after the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918. On October 20 of the same year, the Ministry issued the first postage stamps of Azerbaijan.